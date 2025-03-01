Brooks scores 22 as UMass-Lowell knocks off Binghamton 79-53

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Max Brooks had 22 points in UMass-Lowell’s 79-53 victory over Binghamton on Saturday. Brooks had five…

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Max Brooks had 22 points in UMass-Lowell’s 79-53 victory over Binghamton on Saturday.

Brooks had five rebounds and three steals for the River Hawks (17-13, 6-9 America East Conference). Quinton Mincey added 20 points while going 8 of 12 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) while he also had seven rebounds. Martin Somerville shot 5 for 10, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points, while adding nine assists.

Tymu Chenery helped lead the way for the Bearcats (15-15, 7-8) with 11 points. Evan Ashe added 11 points and two steals for Binghamton. Ben Callahan-Gold had 10 points.

Both teams next play Tuesday. UMass-Lowell visits Maine and Binghamton plays NJIT at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

