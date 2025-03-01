Brooks leads UMass-Lowell against Binghamton after 24-point performance

Binghamton Bearcats (15-14, 7-7 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (16-13, 5-9 America East) Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Binghamton Bearcats (15-14, 7-7 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (16-13, 5-9 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: River Hawks -7.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell hosts Binghamton after Max Brooks scored 24 points in UMass-Lowell’s 79-78 loss to the Bryant Bulldogs.

The River Hawks have gone 13-4 in home games. UMass-Lowell ranks third in the America East in rebounding averaging 33.0 rebounds. Brooks paces the River Hawks with 7.9 boards.

The Bearcats are 7-7 in conference matchups. Binghamton is 7-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

UMass-Lowell makes 49.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.9 percentage points higher than Binghamton has allowed to its opponents (42.2%). Binghamton has shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points above the 43.7% shooting opponents of UMass-Lowell have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martin Somerville is averaging 14 points, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the River Hawks. Quinton Mincey is averaging 19.4 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 50.4% over the past 10 games.

Gavin Walsh is averaging 11.3 points and 11 rebounds for the Bearcats. Tymu Chenery is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 3-7, averaging 78.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 36.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

