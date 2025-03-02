Brennan’s 18 lead Grand Canyon over Seattle U 63-60

SEATTLE (AP) — Duke Brennan’s 18 points helped Grand Canyon defeat Seattle U 63-60 on Saturday night. Brennan added 12…

SEATTLE (AP) — Duke Brennan’s 18 points helped Grand Canyon defeat Seattle U 63-60 on Saturday night.

Brennan added 12 rebounds for the Antelopes (22-6, 12-2 Western Athletic Conference). JaKobe Coles added 13 points while going 5 of 8 and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line while he also had 12 rebounds. Makaih Williams had 12 points and shot 4 for 8 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line.

GCU is a game behind conference-leading Utah Valley with two games remaining in the regular season.

The Redhawks (11-17, 6-8) were led in scoring by Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, who finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Paris Dawson added 16 points for Seattle U. Brayden Maldonado also recorded 12 points.

Both teams play on Thursday. Grand Canyon hosts Utah Tech and Seattle U travels to play Southern Utah.

