Brelsford’s 13 lead Morehead State over UT Martin 59-47

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Tyler Brelsford scored 13 points as Morehead State beat UT Martin 59-47 on Saturday.

Brelsford shot 3 of 8 from the field, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Eagles (15-16, 10-10 Ohio Valley Conference). Jerone Morton scored 13 points, going 5 of 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range). Anouar Mellouk had 12 points and shot 4 of 5 from the field and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line. The victory broke an eight-game losing streak for the Eagles.

Andrija Bukumirovic led the Skyhawks (13-18, 9-11) in scoring, finishing with 10 points and six rebounds. Vladimer Salaridze added nine points and seven rebounds for UT Martin. Josue Grullon also had nine points.

