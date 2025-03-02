Bradley secures 73-56 victory over Northern Iowa

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Zek Montgomery scored 13 points as Bradley beat Northern Iowa 73-56 on Sunday to break a…

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Zek Montgomery scored 13 points as Bradley beat Northern Iowa 73-56 on Sunday to break a tie for second-place in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Montgomery went 5 of 10 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) for the Braves (24-7, 15-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Darius Hannah scored 11 points while finishing 4 of 5 from the floor and added six rebounds. Ahmet Jonovic shot 4 of 7 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Ben Schwieger finished with 11 points for the Panthers (20-11, 14-6). Max Weisbrod added 11 points for Northern Iowa. Tytan Anderson also recorded nine points.

Bradley took the lead with 3:50 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Jaquan Johnson led the team in scoring with eight points in the first half to help put them up 45-36 at the break. Bradley pulled away with a 13-0 run in the second half to extend an eight-point lead to 21 points. The Braves outscored Northern Iowa by eight points in the final half, as Montgomery led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

Bradley takes second place and Northern Iowa finishes third in the MVC regular season. Both teams have a first-round bye and play on Friday in the conference tournament. Arch Madness begins on Thursday in St. Louis.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

