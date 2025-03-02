Bradley hosts Hutson and Northern Iowa

Northern Iowa Panthers (20-10, 14-5 MVC) at Bradley Braves (23-7, 14-5 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Northern Iowa Panthers (20-10, 14-5 MVC) at Bradley Braves (23-7, 14-5 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -3.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa visits Bradley after Jacob Hutson scored 26 points in Northern Iowa’s 74-52 win over the UIC Flames.

The Braves are 12-3 on their home court. Bradley leads the MVC with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Darius Hannah averaging 4.7.

The Panthers are 14-5 in MVC play. Northern Iowa averages 74.5 points and has outscored opponents by 7.4 points per game.

Bradley averages 78.4 points, 11.3 more per game than the 67.1 Northern Iowa allows. Northern Iowa has shot at a 49.4% clip from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points higher than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Bradley have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Deen is shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, while averaging 14.3 points and 3.8 assists. Hannah is shooting 56.5% and averaging 12.0 points over the past 10 games.

Trey Campbell is averaging 11.6 points for the Panthers. Tytan Anderson is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Panthers: 8-2, averaging 71.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

