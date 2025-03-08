Bradley defeats Valparaiso 70-65 in Missouri Valley Conference Tournament

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Darius Hannah had 16 points in Bradley’s 70-65 victory against No. 1 seed Valparaiso on Saturday…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Darius Hannah had 16 points in Bradley’s 70-65 victory against No. 1 seed Valparaiso on Saturday in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

The second-seeded Braves play Drake in the championship game on Sunday. The top-seeded Bulldogs, who have won back-to-back conference tournament titles, and Bradley split two regular-season games with each team winning on the other’s home floor.

Hannah also contributed 12 rebounds for the Braves (26-7). Christian Davis scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 8, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc and added five rebounds and three steals. Ahmet Jonovic shot 4 of 5 from the field and 4 for 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding eight rebounds and three blocks.

The Beacons (14-19) were led by All Wright, who recorded 24 points. No. 11 seed Valparaiso also got 19 points, eight rebounds and two blocks from Cooper Schwieger. Jefferson Monegro also put up 15 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

Jonovic scored nine points in the first half and Bradley went into halftime trailing 34-31. Bradley pulled off the victory after an 11-2 second-half run erased a five-point deficit and gave the Braves the lead at 55-51 with 10:03 left in the half. Hannah scored 14 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.