Bracone leads N.C. A&T against Elon after 20-point outing

North Carolina A&T Aggies (17-9, 13-2 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (13-13, 7-8 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T visits Elon after Maleia Bracone scored 20 points in N.C. A&T’s 67-64 victory against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

The Phoenix have gone 7-6 at home. Elon is 7-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Aggies are 13-2 in conference play. N.C. A&T ranks fourth in the CAA scoring 30.3 points per game in the paint led by Paris Locke averaging 4.0.

Elon is shooting 38.0% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 36.4% N.C. A&T allows to opponents. N.C. A&T averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Elon gives up.

The Phoenix and Aggies match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maraja Pass is averaging four points for the Phoenix. Raven Preston is averaging 10.7 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 39.8% over the past 10 games.

Jordyn Dorsey is averaging 15.6 points, 3.7 assists and 2.2 steals for the Aggies. Bracone is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 3-7, averaging 53.0 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Aggies: 8-2, averaging 66.6 points, 36.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.8 points.

