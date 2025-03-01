Boyd scores 25 as Charleston (SC) takes down Campbell 87-65 in CAA finale

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Derrin Boyd scored 25 points as Charleston (SC) beat Campbell 87-65 on Saturday as the CAA…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Derrin Boyd scored 25 points as Charleston (SC) beat Campbell 87-65 on Saturday as the CAA season wrapped up.

.The tournament starts Friday in Washington but Campbell doesn’t start play until Saturday in the second round and Charleston has the third seed and plays Sunday in the quarterfinals.

Boyd had five rebounds for the Cougars (23-8, 13-5 Coastal Athletic Association). AJ Smith scored 20 points while going 9 of 12 from the field and added five rebounds. Ante Brzovic finished 6 of 10 from the floor to finish with 14 points, while adding eight rebounds, seven assists, and three blocks.

The Fighting Camels (15-16, 10-8) were led in scoring by Colby Duggan, who finished with 19 points. Campbell also got 12 points, six rebounds and seven assists from Cameron Gregory. Nolan Dorsey also had 11 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

