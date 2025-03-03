Bowling Green visits Jones and Northern Illinois

Bowling Green Falcons (13-16, 7-9 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (5-24, 1-15 MAC) DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Bowling Green Falcons (13-16, 7-9 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (5-24, 1-15 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois takes on Bowling Green after Quentin Jones scored 25 points in Northern Illinois’ 74-70 loss to the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Huskies are 5-9 on their home court. Northern Illinois averages 10.9 turnovers per game and is 3-13 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Falcons have gone 7-9 against MAC opponents. Bowling Green ranks eighth in the MAC with 30.6 rebounds per game led by Jamai Felt averaging 6.3.

Northern Illinois is shooting 41.4% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 45.0% Bowling Green allows to opponents. Bowling Green averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Northern Illinois allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is shooting 46.0% and averaging 17.1 points for the Huskies. James Dent Jr. is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Marcus Johnson is averaging 15.8 points for the Falcons. Javontae Campbell is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 0-10, averaging 71.3 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points per game.

Falcons: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

