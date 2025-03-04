Bowling Green hosts Kent State following Tyler’s 21-point showing

Kent State Golden Flashes (19-10, 11-5 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (16-12, 9-7 MAC) Bowling Green, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Kent State Golden Flashes (19-10, 11-5 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (16-12, 9-7 MAC)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State takes on Bowling Green after Janae Tyler scored 21 points in Kent State’s 64-44 win against the Akron Zips.

The Falcons have gone 10-2 at home. Bowling Green is fourth in the MAC scoring 71.0 points while shooting 44.2% from the field.

The Golden Flashes are 11-5 against conference opponents. Kent State is sixth in the MAC scoring 32.6 points per game in the paint led by Jenna Batsch averaging 7.0.

Bowling Green makes 44.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.4 percentage points higher than Kent State has allowed to its opponents (37.8%). Kent State scores 6.0 more points per game (74.5) than Bowling Green gives up (68.5).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amy Velasco is shooting 45.0% and averaging 16.2 points for the Falcons. Paige Kohler is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Batsch is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Golden Flashes. Tyler is averaging 14.5 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 29.3 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 71.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

