Bowling Green defeats Northern Illinois 71-58

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Javontae Campbell had 19 points in Bowling Green’s 71-58 win against Northern Illinois on Tuesday.

Campbell added eight rebounds for the Falcons (14-16, 8-9 Mid-American Conference). Marcus Johnson added 17 points while shooting 5 for 13 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line while he also had seven rebounds. Derrick Butler had 14 points and went 5 of 10 from the field (4 for 7 from 3-point range).

The Huskies (5-25, 1-16) were led in scoring by Quentin Jones, who finished with 18 points and three steals. James Dent Jr. added 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Northern Illinois. Tsvet Sotirov finished with 11 points and three blocks. The loss was the Huskies’ 11th in a row.

These two teams both play regular-season finales on Friday. Bowling Green hosts Western Michigan and Northern Illinois visits Central Michigan.

