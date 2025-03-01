Boston University faces Lafayette following Giannaros’ 29-point game

Boston University Terriers (12-16, 5-11 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (7-20, 4-12 Patriot) Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Boston University Terriers (12-16, 5-11 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (7-20, 4-12 Patriot)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University faces Lafayette after Alex Giannaros scored 29 points in Boston University’s 80-68 win over the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Leopards are 4-9 in home games. Lafayette averages 12.9 turnovers per game and is 5-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Terriers are 5-11 in Patriot play. Boston University is third in the Patriot scoring 28.6 points per game in the paint led by Anete Adler averaging 16.0.

Lafayette is shooting 39.1% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 41.6% Boston University allows to opponents. Boston University averages 58.4 points per game, 10.1 fewer points than the 68.5 Lafayette gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abby Antognoli averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Leopards, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Kay Donahue is averaging 9.6 points over the past 10 games.

Giannaros is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, while averaging 13.6 points. Adler is averaging 11.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 3-7, averaging 54.2 points, 25.0 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Terriers: 4-6, averaging 62.1 points, 24.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

