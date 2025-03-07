Boston College visits Pittsburgh after Lowe’s 20-point game

Boston College Eagles (12-18, 4-15 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (16-14, 7-12 ACC) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh…

Boston College Eagles (12-18, 4-15 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (16-14, 7-12 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts Boston College after Jaland Lowe scored 20 points in Pittsburgh’s 71-63 loss to the NC State Wolfpack.

The Panthers have gone 12-4 at home. Pittsburgh is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Eagles are 4-15 in ACC play. Boston College has an 8-10 record against teams over .500.

Pittsburgh averages 76.0 points per game, 0.8 more points than the 75.2 Boston College gives up. Boston College has shot at a 43.2% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points below the 44.0% shooting opponents of Pittsburgh have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ishmael Leggett is averaging 16.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Panthers. Lowe is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Donald Hand Jr. is averaging 15.9 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Eagles. Roger McFarlane is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 68.4 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 70.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.