Boston College takes on Syracuse in ACC Tournament

Syracuse Orange (12-17, 6-12 ACC) vs. Boston College Eagles (15-16, 6-12 ACC)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College faces Syracuse in the ACC Tournament.

The Eagles have gone 6-12 against ACC opponents, with a 9-4 record in non-conference play. Boston College ranks ninth in the ACC with 14.9 assists per game led by Kaylah Ivey averaging 5.1.

The Orange are 6-12 in ACC play. Syracuse ranks fifth in the ACC scoring 35.5 points per game in the paint led by Kyra Wood averaging 8.0.

Boston College scores 73.2 points per game, 1.9 more points than the 71.3 Syracuse allows. Syracuse averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Boston College allows.

The teams did not meet in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: T’Yana Todd is averaging 14.3 points for the Eagles. Teya Sidberry is averaging 14.2 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Georgia Woolley is shooting 36.9% and averaging 16.0 points for the Orange. Sophie Burrows is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 72.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Orange: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

