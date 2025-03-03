Boler leads Memphis against Florida Atlantic after 25-point showing

Memphis Tigers (7-21, 5-12 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (10-20, 2-15 AAC) Boca Raton, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Memphis Tigers (7-21, 5-12 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (10-20, 2-15 AAC)

Boca Raton, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis faces Florida Atlantic after TI’lan Boler scored 25 points in Memphis’ 81-79 loss to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Owls are 6-8 on their home court. Florida Atlantic is fifth in the AAC in rebounding with 34.2 rebounds. Alana Rouser leads the Owls with 6.8 boards.

The Tigers have gone 5-12 against AAC opponents. Memphis allows 78.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.1 points per game.

Florida Atlantic averages 60.2 points per game, 17.9 fewer points than the 78.1 Memphis allows. Memphis has shot at a 40.3% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points greater than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Florida Atlantic have averaged.

The Owls and Tigers meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Perry is scoring 14.7 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Owls. Stefanie Ingram is averaging 12.2 points and four assists over the last 10 games.

Boler is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Tigers. Tanyuel is averaging 12.3 points and 5.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 1-9, averaging 54.9 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 69.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

