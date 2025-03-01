Boise State visits Air Force on 6-game road skid

Boise State Broncos (16-13, 6-10 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (16-12, 6-10 MWC) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Boise State Broncos (16-13, 6-10 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (16-12, 6-10 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State will aim to end its six-game road skid when the Broncos play Air Force.

The Falcons are 9-5 in home games. Air Force is 8-9 against opponents over .500.

The Broncos are 6-10 in MWC play. Boise State averages 70.0 points while outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game.

Air Force is shooting 40.0% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 40.5% Boise State allows to opponents. Boise State has shot at a 42.5% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points less than the 43.9% shooting opponents of Air Force have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Milahnie Perry is averaging 15.4 points for the Falcons. Madison Smith is averaging 15.7 points and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games.

Tatum Thompson is averaging 12.9 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Broncos. Dani Bayes is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Broncos: 3-7, averaging 66.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.