Boise State plays in MWC Tournament against the Nevada

Nevada Wolf Pack (11-20, 6-12 MWC) vs. Boise State Broncos (17-14, 7-11 MWC)

Las Vegas; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State and Nevada meet in the MWC Tournament.

The Broncos’ record in MWC play is 7-11, and their record is 10-3 in non-conference play. Boise State averages 70.0 points while outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game.

The Wolf Pack are 6-12 against MWC opponents. Nevada ranks eighth in the MWC allowing 66.1 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

Boise State scores 70.0 points per game, 3.9 more points than the 66.1 Nevada allows. Nevada averages 62.8 points per game, 3.2 fewer than the 66.0 Boise State gives up to opponents.

The teams did not play each other in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mary Kay Naro is averaging 3.1 points and 4.1 assists for the Broncos. Tatum Thompson is averaging 15.0 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 54.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 3-7, averaging 67.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 2-8, averaging 57.6 points, 29.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.