Boise State plays Colorado State, seeks 8th straight home win

Colorado State Rams (21-9, 15-4 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (22-8, 14-5 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Colorado State Rams (21-9, 15-4 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (22-8, 14-5 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State will try to keep its seven-game home win streak alive when the Broncos face Colorado State.

The Broncos have gone 13-1 in home games. Boise State averages 76.1 points and has outscored opponents by 10.3 points per game.

The Rams are 15-4 against conference opponents. Colorado State ranks third in the MWC allowing 67.4 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

Boise State’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Colorado State gives up. Colorado State scores 9.4 more points per game (75.2) than Boise State gives up to opponents (65.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Degenhart is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Broncos. Alvaro Cardenas Torre is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nique Clifford is averaging 17.8 points, 9.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Rams. Kyan Evans is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 9-1, averaging 72.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Rams: 8-2, averaging 77.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.