Boise State Broncos face the Colorado State Rams on 5-game win streak

Colorado State Rams (21-9, 15-4 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (22-8, 14-5 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Colorado State Rams (21-9, 15-4 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (22-8, 14-5 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -5.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State aims to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Broncos take on Colorado State.

The Broncos are 13-1 on their home court. Boise State is fifth in the MWC with 14.6 assists per game led by Alvaro Cardenas Torre averaging 6.8.

The Rams are 15-4 in MWC play. Colorado State averages 75.2 points and has outscored opponents by 7.8 points per game.

Boise State’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Colorado State allows. Colorado State has shot at a 47.7% clip from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 43.1% shooting opponents of Boise State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Degenhart is averaging 17.9 points and six rebounds for the Broncos. Andrew Meadow is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Jalen Lake is shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 11.5 points. Nique Clifford is averaging 18.6 points, 10.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 9-1, averaging 72.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Rams: 8-2, averaging 77.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.