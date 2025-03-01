Blue scores 22, St. Thomas beats UMKC 65-59

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kendall Blue’s 22 points helped St. Thomas defeat UMKC 65-59 on Saturday. Blue also added…

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kendall Blue’s 22 points helped St. Thomas defeat UMKC 65-59 on Saturday.

Blue also added six rebounds for the Tommies (22-9, 12-4 Summit League). Miles Barnstable scored nine points while going 3 of 15 (1 for 9 from 3-point range). Rich Byhre shot 2 of 4 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with nine points.

Babacar Diallo led the Kangaroos (12-19, 4-12) in scoring, finishing with 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Jamar Brown added 12 points and seven rebounds for UMKC. Melvyn Ebonkoli finished with 10 points and 15 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

