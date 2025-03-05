Blake, Northwestern State Demons host the East Texas A&M Lions

East Texas A&M Lions (7-21, 4-15 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (14-14, 11-8 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

East Texas A&M Lions (7-21, 4-15 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (14-14, 11-8 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southland foes Northwestern State and East Texas A&M meet on Wednesday.

The Demons are 8-5 in home games. Northwestern State is fifth in the Southland scoring 62.6 points while shooting 38.4% from the field.

The Lions are 4-15 against Southland opponents. East Texas A&M has a 4-14 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Northwestern State averages 62.6 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 69.9 East Texas A&M allows. East Texas A&M has shot at a 38.5% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points greater than the 36.4% shooting opponents of Northwestern State have averaged.

The Demons and Lions square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Blake is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Demons, while averaging 17.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, four assists and 1.7 steals. Vernell Atamah is shooting 39.1% and averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Nykesha Sanders is averaging 3.6 points and 3.9 assists for the Lions. Jordyn Newsome is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 6-4, averaging 66.3 points, 38.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Lions: 3-7, averaging 56.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.