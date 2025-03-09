Bitter rivals: Michigan and Michigan State players shove one another at center court late in game

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan guard Phat Phat Brooks shoved Michigan State guard Tre Holloman after he pushed Wolverines…

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan guard Phat Phat Brooks shoved Michigan State guard Tre Holloman after he pushed Wolverines guard L.J. Cason on Sunday at midcourt of the Breslin Center, where seniors have kissed the Spartans’ logo in their final home game ever since Shawn Respert did it in 1995.

“That’s what rivalries are all about,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. “If everybody is out there hugging and kissing, it’s probably not a rivalry.”

Brooks and Cason were at center court with 37.2 seconds left after teammate Justin Pippen made his first of two free throws. Holloman approached the two Wolverines players, pushed Cason’s chest with his right hand and Brooks responded with a two-handed push.

That triggered a brief scrum before officials, Michigan coach Dusty May and Michigan State assistants separated the emotionally charged players.

“Are we not allowed to stand at half court while they’re shooting free throws?” May asked sarcastically. “They earned the right to rub our noses in it. We have to play better. We have to get tougher. We move on, and we have to compete for another (Big Ten Tournament) championship this week.”

No. 8 Michigan State later resumed its kissing tradition and went on to beat No. 17 Michigan 79-62 in the final game of the regular season, winning the Big Ten Conference title by three games.

During a postgame celebration, Izzo invited Holloman — a junior — to kiss the school’s logo on the court.

“No shame in your tradition,” Izzo said to the roaring crowd.

