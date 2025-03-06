Beverly scores 16 as Wichita State knocks off Rice 63-59

HOUSTON (AP) — Harlond Beverly’s 16 points off of the bench helped Wichita State to a 63-59 victory against Rice…

HOUSTON (AP) — Harlond Beverly’s 16 points off of the bench helped Wichita State to a 63-59 victory against Rice on Thursday night.

Beverly shot 6 for 13 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Shockers (18-12, 8-9 American Athletic Conference). Xavier Bell added 13 points while going 4 of 12 and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line while he also had five rebounds.

Kellen Amos led the way for the Owls (13-18, 4-14) with 12 points. Caden Powell added 10 points, 12 rebounds, two steals and three blocks for Rice. Alem Huseinovic finished with 10 points.

Wichita State went into halftime leading Rice 31-28. Beverly put up 12 points in the half. Beverly scored the last eight points for Wichita State to close out the four-point victory.

Wichita State hosts Tulsa in its next matchup on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.