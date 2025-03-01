Bethune-Cookman knocks off SWAC leader Southern, 70-69

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Trey Thomas scored 20 points as Bethune-Cookman handed SWAC leader Southern its second conference loss…

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Trey Thomas scored 20 points as Bethune-Cookman handed SWAC leader Southern its second conference loss 70-69 on Saturday.

The Jaguars (18-10, 13-2) saw their Southwestern Athletic Conference lead cut to just two games over second-place Jackson State with three games left in the regular season. Bethune-Cookman (14-15, 11-5) moved into third place, two-and-a-half games back.

Thomas had five assists for the Wildcats. Kalil Camara scored 18 points while shooting 5 for 6 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line and added three steals. David Onanina had 13 points and finished 6 of 8 from the floor.

The Jaguars were led by Michael Jacobs, who recorded 19 points. Damariee Jones added 11 points and three steals for Southern. Cam Amboree also recorded 10 points and three steals.

Both teams play again on Monday. Bethune-Cookman hosts Grambling and Southern travels to play Florida A&M.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.