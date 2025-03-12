Benson scores 18 off the bench, DePaul knocks off Georgetown 71-67 in Big East Tournament

NJ Benson helped lead DePaul over Georgetown on Wednesday night with 18 points off of the bench in a 71-67 win in the Big East Tournament.

DePaul (14-18) will play No. 2 seed Creighton in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Benson shot 7 of 8 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line for the Blue Demons. Layden Blocker scored 16 points while going 5 of 11 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and added six assists. CJ Gunn shot 3 for 8 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Micah Peavy led the way for the Hoyas (17-15) with 26 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Drew Fielder added 11 points, 11 rebounds and four assists, and Curtis Williams also put up 11 points.

Gunn scored 10 points in the first half and DePaul went into halftime trailing 40-38. DePaul went on a 7-0 second-half run to take the lead at 55-51. Benson scored 13 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

