Benigni scores 24, Navy knocks off Loyola (MD) 81-68

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Austin Benigni had 24 points in Navy’s 81-68 win against Loyola (MD) on Saturday.

Benigni added five assists for the Midshipmen (13-18, 10-8 Patriot League). Jordan Pennick scored 18 points, going 4 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 8 for 10 from the line. Lysander Rehnstrom went 4 of 8 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

The Greyhounds (11-18, 6-12) were led in scoring by Milos Ilic, who finished with 15 points and four assists. Jordan Stiemke added 12 points for Loyola (MD). Veljko Ilic also had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Pennick scored 11 points in the first half and Navy went into halftime trailing 39-35. Benigni scored 17 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Navy to a 13-point victory.

