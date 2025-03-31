Belmont hosts Villanova after Bascoe’s 20-point performance

Villanova Wildcats (21-14, 12-8 Big East) vs. Belmont Bruins (25-12, 17-6 MVC) Indianapolis; Monday, 2:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Villanova…

Villanova Wildcats (21-14, 12-8 Big East) vs. Belmont Bruins (25-12, 17-6 MVC)

Indianapolis; Monday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova faces Belmont after Jasmine Bascoe scored 20 points in Villanova’s 71-61 win against the Portland Pilots.

Belmont averages 71.5 points and has outscored opponents by 8.1 points per game.

Villanova ranks sixth in the Big East with 14.2 assists per game led by Bascoe averaging 4.2.

Belmont averages 71.5 points, 7.1 more per game than the 64.4 Villanova allows. Villanova has shot at a 41.7% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points greater than the 38.5% shooting opponents of Belmont have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jailyn Banks is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Bruins. Tuti Jones is averaging 10.4 points and 4.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Bascoe is averaging 16.4 points, 4.2 assists and two steals for the Wildcats. Maddie Webber is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 9-1, averaging 74.2 points, 38.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 63.0 points, 27.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

