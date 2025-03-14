Belmont Bruins and Northern Iowa Panthers play in MVC Tournament

Northern Iowa Panthers (17-15, 12-9 MVC) vs. Belmont Bruins (20-11, 15-5 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Northern Iowa Panthers (17-15, 12-9 MVC) vs. Belmont Bruins (20-11, 15-5 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont takes on Northern Iowa in the MVC Tournament.

The Bruins’ record in MVC play is 15-5, and their record is 5-6 in non-conference games. Belmont is fifth in the MVC with 14.6 assists per game led by Jailyn Banks averaging 3.3.

The Panthers are 12-9 against MVC opponents. Northern Iowa scores 75.1 points and has outscored opponents by 5.9 points per game.

Belmont’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Northern Iowa gives up. Northern Iowa scores 11.4 more points per game (75.1) than Belmont gives up (63.7).

The teams meet for the third time this season. Northern Iowa won 73-61 in the last matchup on Feb. 14. Maya McDermott led Northern Iowa with 21 points, and Kendal Cheesman led Belmont with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cheesman averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Banks is shooting 42.2% and averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

Ryley Goebel is averaging 10.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 2.2 blocks for the Panthers. McDermott is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 77.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

