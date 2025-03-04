Baylor takes on TCU after Roach’s 21-point game

Baylor Bears (17-12, 9-9 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (16-13, 9-9 Big 12) Fort Worth, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m.…

Baylor Bears (17-12, 9-9 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (16-13, 9-9 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -3.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Baylor faces TCU after Jeremy Roach scored 21 points in Baylor’s 71-61 victory against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Horned Frogs have gone 14-2 at home. TCU ranks ninth in the Big 12 with 32.8 points per game in the paint led by Vasean Allette averaging 6.7.

The Bears have gone 9-9 against Big 12 opponents. Baylor scores 77.8 points and has outscored opponents by 7.9 points per game.

TCU’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Baylor allows. Baylor averages 9.1 more points per game (77.8) than TCU allows (68.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Reynolds is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Horned Frogs. Trazarien White is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jayden Nunn averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc. Norchad Omier is shooting 53.4% and averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 6-4, averaging 66.5 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 73.8 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

