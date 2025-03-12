Baylor plays Kansas State in Big 12 Tournament

Kansas State Wildcats (16-16, 10-11 Big 12) vs. Baylor Bears (18-13, 10-10 Big 12) Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Kansas State Wildcats (16-16, 10-11 Big 12) vs. Baylor Bears (18-13, 10-10 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -6.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Baylor squares off against Kansas State in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Bears have gone 10-10 against Big 12 opponents, with an 8-3 record in non-conference play. Baylor is eighth in the Big 12 in team defense, giving up 69.4 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

The Wildcats’ record in Big 12 games is 10-11. Kansas State is sixth in the Big 12 with 15.5 assists per game led by Dug McDaniel averaging 4.9.

Baylor averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Kansas State allows. Kansas State averages 71.3 points per game, 1.9 more than the 69.4 Baylor gives up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Bears won 70-62 in the last matchup on Jan. 23. VJ Edgecombe led the Bears with 30 points, and David N’Guessan led the Wildcats with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Norchad Omier is shooting 56.8% and averaging 15.6 points for the Bears. Edgecombe is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

N’Guessan is averaging 13.1 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Wildcats. McDaniel is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.