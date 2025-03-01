Baylor hosts Oklahoma State after Ousmane’s 25-point game

Oklahoma State Cowboys (14-14, 6-11 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (16-12, 8-9 Big 12) Waco, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

Oklahoma State Cowboys (14-14, 6-11 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (16-12, 8-9 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -13.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State visits Baylor after Abou Ousmane scored 25 points in Oklahoma State’s 74-68 win against the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Bears are 12-2 on their home court. Baylor is sixth in the Big 12 scoring 78.1 points while shooting 45.4% from the field.

The Cowboys are 6-11 in Big 12 play. Oklahoma State is 6-11 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Baylor’s average of 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Oklahoma State gives up. Oklahoma State has shot at a 42.6% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points less than the 44.2% shooting opponents of Baylor have averaged.

The Bears and Cowboys face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Norchad Omier is scoring 15.8 points per game with 10.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Bears. VJ Edgecombe is averaging 15.1 points and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games.

Arturo Dean is averaging 7.2 points, 3.2 assists and 2.3 steals for the Cowboys. Bryce Thompson is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 74.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 71.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

