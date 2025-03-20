Baylor guard Jeremy Roach eyes potential Round 2 March Madness rematch with his former team Duke

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jeremy Roach couldn’t help but chuckle when the NCAA Tournament bracket was announced. Roach, who spent…

Roach, who spent four seasons at Duke before transferring to Baylor last April, faces the prospect of an intriguing second-round matchup against his former team on Sunday. The ninth-seeded Bears face Mississippi State on Friday with the winner likely to take on No. 1 ranked Duke, providing the Blue Devils get past 16 seed Mount St. Mary’s.

“The committee always likes to bring a story into it,” Roach said.

Roach was an integral part of the Blue Devils’ recent success, helping Duke reach the Final Four three years ago and the Elite 8 last year before a stunning loss to Atlantic Coast Conference rival and 11 seed North Carolina State — a defeat that he said still bothers him.

That loss, in part, prompted Duke coach Jon Scheyer to overhaul the roster, one that is n ow built around freshman sensation Cooper Flagg. After flirting with going to the NBA, Roach transferred to Baylor for his final year of eligibility, despite averaging 14 points per game last season and shooting 43% from beyond the arc.

Now Roach is back at the Lenovo Center — on the campus of NC State — about a 25-minute drive to Duke’s campus.

The 6-foot-2 guard said he still follows Duke (31-3) closely and keeps in touch with former teammate Tyrese Proctor.

“They have had a great season,” Roach said of the ACC champions. “They are tough physical team, a big team and they can switch one through five and go zone. They can shoot the lights out. They have a bunch of guys.”

Roach doesn’t appear to hold any grudges against Duke or Scheyer.

In the end, he said it was time for a change and said he’s enjoyed playing for Baylor, although it has been a frustrating season for him in many respects. He’s suffered through two concussions, sidelining him for seven games. And his numbers are down across the board, averaging 10.3 points per game while shooting just 35% from 3-point range.

Baylor was predicted to be a national title contender, but injuries across the board have intervened and the Bears have lost six of their last 10 games.

“It’s been an up and down season, but everyone is staying strong and staying connected,” Roach said. “But I feel like we are all coming together. We have had a lot of injuries. It’s been an up and down battle. It’s tough sometimes but I think we are playing our best basketball.”

Coach Scott Drew said he believes that the NCAA Tournament experience of Roach and Miami transfer Norchad Omier will greatly benefit his team in March Madness.

“You’ve got guys that have won in March and know what it takes, know what it’s about, and Jeremy and Norchad are two guys that are not scared of any moment and a blessing to coach,” Drew said.

While Roach insists all of his attention is on No. 8 seed Mississippi State, he knows what potentially lies ahead.

“I’m excited for that potential matchup, too,” Roach said.

