Baylor Bears take on the Oklahoma State Cowgirls in Big 12 Tournament

Oklahoma State Cowgirls (25-5, 15-4 Big 12) vs. Baylor Bears (26-6, 16-3 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Baylor plays in the Big 12 Tournament against No. 21 Oklahoma State.

The Bears’ record in Big 12 play is 16-3, and their record is 10-3 against non-conference opponents. Baylor is eighth in college basketball with 18.8 assists per game led by Jada Walker averaging 5.6.

The Cowgirls are 15-4 against Big 12 teams. Oklahoma State averages 76.8 points and has outscored opponents by 17.6 points per game.

Baylor averages 78.4 points, 19.2 more per game than the 59.2 Oklahoma State gives up. Oklahoma State has shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points above the 38.2% shooting opponents of Baylor have averaged.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darianna Littlepage-Buggs is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 10.5 rebounds for the Bears. Bella Fontleroy is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Stailee Heard is averaging 16.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Cowgirls. Micah Gray is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 9-1, averaging 76.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points per game.

Cowgirls: 8-2, averaging 69.5 points, 36.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

