Battle leads Minnesota against Florida

Florida Gators (19-17, 7-12 SEC) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (23-11, 8-11 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Monday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota plays Florida after Amaya Battle scored 35 points in Minnesota’s 82-77 win against the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

Minnesota averages 73.6 points and has outscored opponents by 11.9 points per game.

Florida scores 75.3 points and has outscored opponents by 3.9 points per game.

Minnesota’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Florida gives up. Florida has shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 41.1% shooting opponents of Minnesota have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Grocholski is scoring 13.3 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Golden Gophers. Battle is averaging 15.5 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 45.3% over the last 10 games.

Liv McGill is scoring 16.5 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Gators. Ra Shaya Kyle is averaging 13.2 points and 8.0 rebounds while shooting 56.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Gators: 6-4, averaging 70.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

