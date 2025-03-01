Live Radio
Bates has 20 as Louisiana Tech knocks off Sam Houston 90-66

The Associated Press

March 1, 2025, 8:27 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — AJ Bates scored 20 points as Louisiana Tech beat Sam Houston 90-66 on Saturday.

Bates had nine assists and four steals for the Bulldogs (19-10, 8-8 Conference USA). Al Green shot 5 for 9 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to add 19 points. Daniel Batcho shot 5 of 6 from the field and 8 for 9 from the line to finish with 18 points, while adding nine rebounds.

Lamar Wilkerson finished with 22 points for the Bearkats (11-18, 4-12). Cameron Huefner added 18 points for Sam Houston. Marcus Boykin also had 14 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Thursday. Louisiana Tech hosts New Mexico State and Sam Houston hosts UTEP.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

