Bass scores 16 off the bench, Alabama State takes down Texas Southern 84-79 in SWAC Tournament

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — D’ante Bass led Alabama State past Texas Southern on Thursday with 16 points off of the bench in an 84-79 win in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament.

Bass also added eight rebounds for the Hornets (17-15). Antonio Madlock scored 15 points and added eight rebounds and six assists. CJ Hines shot 6 for 10, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

The Tigers (15-17) were led by Zaire Hayes, who posted 24 points and seven rebounds. Kavion McClain added 15 points, six assists and two steals for Texas Southern. Jaylen Wysinger also put up 14 points and three steals.

Hines put up 13 points in the first half for Alabama State, who led 41-29 at halftime. D’Ante Bass’ 15-point second half helped Alabama State close out the victory.

