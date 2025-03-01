Bass hits a pair of game-winning free throws, scores 25 to lead Lindenwood over Tennessee Tech 76-74

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Reggie Bass scored 25 points that included a pair of game-winning free throws as Lindenwood beat…

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Reggie Bass scored 25 points that included a pair of game-winning free throws as Lindenwood beat Tennessee Tech 76-74 on Saturday.

Bass capped the scoring from the foul line with about three seconds left and Jaylon Johnson missed from deep for Tennessee Tech to end it.

Bass shot 7 for 13 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Lions (15-16, 10-10 Ohio Valley Conference). Jadis Jones scored 22 points and added six rebounds. Anias Futrell had 11 points.

The Golden Eagles (15-16, 10-10) were led in scoring by JaJuan Nicholls, who finished with 22 points and seven rebounds. Tennessee Tech also got 22 points and five assists from Johnson. Daniel Egbuniwe also had seven points, seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

