Barthelemy, Shelstad lead Oregon over USC 82-61 for fifth straight victory

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Keeshawn Barthelemy scored 20 points, Jackson Shelstad added 19 and Oregon defeated USC 82-61 on Saturday for the Ducks’ fifth straight victory.

Barthelemy shot 8 of 10 with four 3-pointers and Shelstad was 8 of 15 with a trio of 3s for the Ducks (21-8, 10-8 Big Ten), who shot 48% and outscored the Trojans 19-7 off 16 turnovers. Nate Bittle added 15 points and a team-high seven rebounds.

Rashaun Agee, making his fourth start of the season and first in six games, scored 29 points on 10-of-14 shooting along with collecting 14 rebounds. Chibuzo Agbo added 13 points and Wesley Yates III 12 for USC (14-15, 6-12), which shot 34% and lost its fifth straight.

The Ducks led by five at halftime were only up seven with seven minutes to go when they went on a 16-0 run over 3 1/2 minutes that ended with two Barthelemy 3-pointers and another from Shelstad for a 76-53 lead.

A late 6-0 run led to a 39-34 lead in the first half for Oregon, which shot 53% and outscored the Trojans 10-3 off 10 turnovers, making up for a 1-for-7 showing at the 3-point arc. Agee had 15 points at the break.

Oregon won at USC 68-60 on Dec. 4.

USC finishes the regular season with a home game on Wednesday versus Washington and then plays at UCLA next Saturday.

Oregon is home against Indiana on Tuesday then plays at Washington on Jan. 9.

