Barrington Hargress scores 32 as UC Riverside cruises past Cal State Northridge 94-79

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Barrington Hargress scored 32 points to lead UC Riverside over Cal State Northridge 94-79 on Thursday…

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Barrington Hargress scored 32 points to lead UC Riverside over Cal State Northridge 94-79 on Thursday night.

Hargress also had six assists for the Highlanders (20-11, 13-6 Big West Conference). Kaleb Smith scored 19 points and grabbed five rebounds. Isaiah Moses pitched in with 15 points and eight assists.

The Matadors (21-9, 13-6) were led in scoring by Marcus Adams Jr., who finished with 17 points. Mahmoud Fofana totaled 15 points and six rebounds, while PJ Fuller finished with 15 points and six assists.

Both teams end the regular season on Saturday. UC Riverside visits Cal State Fullerton and Cal State Northridge hosts Hawaii.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.