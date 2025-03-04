Barnes and Tulsa host Temple

Temple Owls (15-14, 7-9 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (11-18, 5-11 AAC) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Temple Owls (15-14, 7-9 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (11-18, 5-11 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Hurricane -1.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa takes on Temple after Isaiah Barnes scored 20 points in Tulsa’s 79-77 loss to the Tulane Green Wave.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 8-8 in home games. Tulsa is 7-16 against opponents with a winning record.

The Owls are 7-9 in conference games. Temple is sixth in the AAC with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Steve Settle averaging 5.1.

Tulsa’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Temple allows. Temple has shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points above the 44.3% shooting opponents of Tulsa have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keaston Willis is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Hurricane, while averaging 12.9 points. Dwon Odom is averaging 13 points and six assists over the last 10 games.

Settle is averaging 12.1 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Owls. Zion Stanford is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 3-7, averaging 66.5 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Owls: 3-7, averaging 80.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

