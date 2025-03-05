Banks leads Belmont against Indiana State after 21-point game

Belmont Bruins (18-11, 13-5 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (4-25, 2-16 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Belmont Bruins (18-11, 13-5 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (4-25, 2-16 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont visits Indiana State after Jailyn Banks scored 21 points in Belmont’s 67-61 victory against the Missouri State Bears.

The Sycamores are 1-9 in home games. Indiana State ranks third in the MVC with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Saige Stahl averaging 3.3.

The Bruins have gone 13-5 against MVC opponents. Belmont ranks seventh in the MVC shooting 33.6% from 3-point range.

Indiana State’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Belmont gives up. Belmont averages 70.4 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 76.3 Indiana State gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bella Finnegan is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Sycamores. Keslyn Secrist is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kendal Cheesman is averaging 12.7 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Bruins. Banks is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 1-9, averaging 67.9 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Bruins: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

