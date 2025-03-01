Ballo leads Indiana against Washington after 20-point performance

Indiana Hoosiers (17-11, 8-9 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (13-15, 4-13 Big Ten) Seattle; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Indiana Hoosiers (17-11, 8-9 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (13-15, 4-13 Big Ten)

Seattle; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoosiers -2.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana takes on Washington after Oumar Ballo scored 20 points in Indiana’s 83-78 win against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Huskies are 9-7 on their home court. Washington is 5-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Hoosiers have gone 8-9 against Big Ten opponents. Indiana scores 75.8 points while outscoring opponents by 3.0 points per game.

Washington averages 72.3 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than the 72.8 Indiana allows. Indiana averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Washington allows.

The Huskies and Hoosiers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Great Osobor is averaging 14.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Huskies. Tyler Harris is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Ballo is averaging 13.7 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Hoosiers. Mackenzie Mgbako is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 72.0 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Hoosiers: 4-6, averaging 72.7 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.