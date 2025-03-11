Ball State plays in MAC Tournament against the Western Michigan

Western Michigan Broncos (12-17, 8-10 MAC) vs. Ball State Cardinals (24-7, 16-2 MAC) Cleveland; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Western Michigan Broncos (12-17, 8-10 MAC) vs. Ball State Cardinals (24-7, 16-2 MAC)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State plays in the MAC Tournament against Western Michigan.

The Cardinals’ record in MAC games is 16-2, and their record is 8-5 in non-conference play. Ball State is third in the MAC in team defense, allowing 60.3 points while holding opponents to 37.5% shooting.

The Broncos are 8-10 in MAC play. Western Michigan is 4-13 against opponents with a winning record.

Ball State scores 72.8 points, 9.4 more per game than the 63.4 Western Michigan allows. Western Michigan averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Ball State allows.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Ball State won the last matchup 55-45 on March 1. Alex Richard scored 29 to help lead Ball State to the victory, and Hannah Spitzley scored 19 points for Western Michigan.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madelyn Bischoff averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 10.2 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc. Richard is averaging 15.5 points and 6.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Marina Asensio averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Spitzley is averaging 14.5 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 66.9 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points per game.

Broncos: 4-6, averaging 58.8 points, 25.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

