Austin Peay Governors play in ASUN Tournament against the North Florida Ospreys

North Florida Ospreys (15-16, 8-10 ASUN) vs. Austin Peay Governors (13-18, 8-10 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ospreys -1.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay squares off against North Florida in the ASUN Tournament.

The Governors have gone 8-10 against ASUN opponents, with a 5-8 record in non-conference play. Austin Peay is 7-11 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Ospreys are 8-10 against ASUN opponents. North Florida ranks eighth in the ASUN scoring 32.4 points per game in the paint led by Josh Harris averaging 9.0.

Austin Peay averages 71.2 points per game, 13.4 fewer points than the 84.6 North Florida allows. North Florida averages 12.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.4 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Austin Peay allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: LJ Thomas is averaging 14.1 points and 3.8 assists for the Governors. Isaac Haney is averaging 15.3 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 43.1% over the past 10 games.

Liam Murphy is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Ospreys, while averaging 12.9 points. Jasai Miles is averaging 15.8 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 5-5, averaging 77.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Ospreys: 5-5, averaging 81.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points.

