Austin Peay Governors and North Florida Ospreys play in ASUN Tournament

North Florida Ospreys (15-16, 8-10 ASUN) vs. Austin Peay Governors (13-18, 8-10 ASUN) Florence, Alabama; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

North Florida Ospreys (15-16, 8-10 ASUN) vs. Austin Peay Governors (13-18, 8-10 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ospreys -1.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay and North Florida meet in the ASUN Tournament.

The Governors’ record in ASUN games is 8-10, and their record is 5-8 in non-conference games. Austin Peay allows 74.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.4 points per game.

The Ospreys are 8-10 against ASUN teams. North Florida has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Austin Peay scores 71.2 points per game, 13.4 fewer points than the 84.6 North Florida allows. North Florida has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points below the 46.3% shooting opponents of Austin Peay have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: LJ Thomas is scoring 14.1 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Governors. Isaac Haney is averaging 15.3 points and 5.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Jaylen Smith is averaging 11.3 points and 5.8 assists for the Ospreys. Jasai Miles is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 5-5, averaging 77.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Ospreys: 5-5, averaging 81.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.