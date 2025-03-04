Ausar and Utah host West Virginia

West Virginia Mountaineers (17-12, 9-10 Big 12) at Utah Utes (16-13, 8-10 Big 12) Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 9 p.m.…

West Virginia Mountaineers (17-12, 9-10 Big 12) at Utah Utes (16-13, 8-10 Big 12)

Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utes -3.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts West Virginia after Ezra Ausar scored 25 points in Utah’s 99-73 victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Utes are 15-3 in home games. Utah averages 18.0 assists per game to lead the Big 12, paced by Miro Little with 3.2.

The Mountaineers are 9-10 in conference games. West Virginia is second in the Big 12 giving up 64.6 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

Utah averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 5.9 per game West Virginia gives up. West Virginia averages 68.2 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the 71.3 Utah gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Madsen is shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Utes, while averaging 15.2 points. Ausar is shooting 52.5% and averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games.

Javon Small is averaging 18.2 points, 5.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Mountaineers. Joseph Yesufu is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 62.6 points, 27.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.