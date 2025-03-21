Auburn’s Johni Broome, Creighton’s Ryan Kalkbrenner centers of attention in March Madness matchup

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Johni Broome and Ryan Kalkbrenner are big men with big-time experience on the March Madness stage.…

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) —

Just not against each other, which makes Saturday night’s NCAA Tournament second-round South Region showdown between overall top seed Auburn and No. 9 seed Creighton so compelling.

Plot lines abound thanks to the Tigers’ and Blue Jays’ multiple strengths, but the matchup of main men in the middle is the most intriguing.

Broome’s ability to collect double-doubles for Auburn (28-8) has made the 6-foot-10 Associated Press first team All-American and Southeastern Conference player of the year a favorite for several national awards, including the Naismith. The senior will square off in Rupp Arena against Kalkbrenner, a 7-1 shot eraser who has scored more than 2,300 points for Creighton (25-10) and matched Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing with four selections as the Big East’s top defender — and has nine NCAA wins in 12 contests.

While both tried to deflect questions elsewhere on Friday, they’re mindful that their teams’ national title fortunes center around them and are eager to see how they measure up against each other.

“He’s a really good big, very skilled and really talented,” said Broome, a 2,500-point scorer who averages 18.7 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks. “We know what he does on the inside. He’s going to be a big challenge, but I think it’s one me and my team are up for.”

Kalkbrenner is a third team AP All-American who averages 19.2 points and ranks fourth nationally with 2.74 blocks per game and has more than 375 career rejections. The senior, also a finalist for multiple honors, was similarly complimentary toward Broome because of the challenge he poses on both ends.

He understands the assignment.

“He’s got good touch around the rim and is a really good passer, which makes it really hard to guard him because if you double him, he will pass out of it,” Kalkbrenner said. “But as a competitor and basketball player, you want to go up against the best guys in the game, and I get an opportunity to play against him. So I’m excited and I’m looking forward to it.”

Though Kalkbrenner and Broome factored into first-round victories, it’s risky to focus too much of a game plan on trying to stop them.

Creighton showed that in an 89-75 win over No. 8 seed Louisville, during which Blue Jays guard Steven Ashworth and forward Jackson McAndrew alternated four consecutive 3-pointers in a decisive first-half stretch to open a 15-point lead. That opened up the floor for guard Jamiya Neal to score 17 of his 29 points after halftime, while Kalkbrenner added 14 points and six rebounds in a game Creighton shot 57%.

“Game by game, it’s picking your poison,” Neal said.

Added Auburn forward Chaz Baker-Mazara: “You can’t really focus on one player. … We have to make sure we take care of everybody and make sure we lock down everybody.”

Auburn stumbled at times in its 83-63 rout of No. 16 seed Alabama State, which hung close in the first half. The Tigers’ defense awoke in the second half to hold the Hornets to 33% shooting, while Miles Kelly scored 23 points to lead four players in double figures.

Broome added 14 points and a game-high 11 rebounds but also drew eight fouls that helped Auburn shoot 32 free throws and win the glass 46-36. While he’s shooting just 60% at the line this season, his 182 attempts match a career best and demonstrate his will to make something happen.

“I think I’m playing at more of my own pace,” said Broome, who will make his sixth NCAA appearance including one with Morehead State. “I’m seeing a lot of different defenses and stuff, so just kind of doing whatever it takes to win.”

His approach is why Creighton coach Greg McDermott is stressing discipline at both ends against Broome and his teammates. Having his own formidable presence helps, creating a March must-see as both teams look to reach the Sweet 16.

“He’s one of the best offensive players in the country at his position, and I’ve got one of the best defensive players in the country in Ryan Kalkbrenner,” McDermott added. “We can’t let him beat us in multiple ways.”

