Auburn Tigers and Creighton Bluejays square off in NCAA Tournament second round

Creighton Bluejays (25-10, 17-6 Big East) vs. Auburn Tigers (29-5, 16-4 SEC) Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Creighton Bluejays (25-10, 17-6 Big East) vs. Auburn Tigers (29-5, 16-4 SEC)

Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -8.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Auburn squares off against Creighton in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers are 16-4 against SEC opponents and 13-1 in non-conference play. Auburn scores 83.8 points while outscoring opponents by 14.4 points per game.

The Bluejays are 17-6 in Big East play. Creighton is 2-0 in one-possession games.

Auburn averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 7.6 per game Creighton gives up. Creighton has shot at a 47.7% clip from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points greater than the 40.8% shooting opponents of Auburn have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johni Broome is averaging 18.7 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Tigers. Miles Kelly is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Ryan Kalkbrenner is scoring 19.2 points per game with 8.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Bluejays. Steven Ashworth is averaging 15.9 points and 6.8 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 81.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 76.6 points, 35.3 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 3.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.