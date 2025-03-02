Auburn takes on Mississippi State following Gaston’s 26-point outing

Mississippi State Bulldogs (19-10, 6-9 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (12-16, 3-12 SEC) Auburn, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (19-10, 6-9 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (12-16, 3-12 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn plays Mississippi State after Deyona Gaston scored 26 points in Auburn’s 62-59 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Tigers are 8-5 on their home court. Auburn scores 68.4 points and has outscored opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 6-9 in SEC play. Mississippi State is eighth in the SEC with 15.7 assists per game led by Eniya Russell averaging 3.7.

Auburn averages 68.4 points, 5.2 more per game than the 63.2 Mississippi State gives up. Mississippi State has shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points above the 43.6% shooting opponents of Auburn have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gaston is scoring 22.1 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Tigers. Yuting Deng is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jerkaila Jordan is scoring 16.0 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Bulldogs. Madina Okot is averaging 11.1 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 66.5 points, 26.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 73.7 points, 37.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.